Malta News Briefing – Sunday 12 September 2021

Morning Briefing

Use of €100 government vouchers extended to end of October

The use of €100 government vouchers is extended to the end of October. “So far, more than €33 million have been used in vouchers, which means 74% of the total number of vouchers. Of this amount, €30.6 million were used in Malta while € 2.4 million were used in Gozo. To date, €10 million out of €12 million in digital vouchers have been used, 83.3% of the amount of downloaded digital vouchers, while €23 million have been used out of €32 million of printed vouchers, meaning 71.9% of the number of printed vouchers.

3.58 million vouchers were issued to 447,669 people for the value of €44.77 million. Of these, 117,485 people downloaded their vouchers digitally while 330,184 people preferred printed vouchers. The distribution of postal vouchers in Malta and Gozo ended on 5 July 2021. 300,757 vouchers were mailed or collected as well as 29,425 vouchers that have yet to be collected.

Law firm involved in VGH scandal raided

DF Advocates, the legal that gave legal advice to companies involved in the Vitals Global Healthcare hospitals scandal has been targeted by a police raid.

The company in a statement on Saturday that their involvement in the hospital concession was “solely and purely” that of legal advisors to the companies forming part of the VGH group. DF Advocates insisted they were just one of a number of other reputable law firms and financial advisors who provided professional advice on the project to either VGH or the government. The company refuted any links with Keith Schembri.

Greens lambast PA and WSC on water conversation

ADPD has condemned the Planning Authority and Water Services Corporation as “incompetent” and for their failure over water conservation. ADPD candidate and Deputy Secretary General Sandra Gauci remarked that as a result of the first rains of the season, various residential areas have been flooded. The party noted that “the responsible authorities failed to ensure that rainwater incident on the roof of developed properties is not disposed of into the sewer, but is instead collected in a water cistern”.

96-year-old passes away with Covid-19

Healthcare workers reported 34 new Covid-19 cases on Saturday, as patients in hospital went up to 31. A 96-year-old man became the 447th person to die while positive since the start of the pandemic.

