Malta News Briefing – Sunday 13 December

Union claims retired teachers being called back

The Union of Professional Educators (UPE) said that the Education Ministry is seeking the engagement of retired teachers. “Our human resources in the field have so significantly been reduced, that it is being considered necessary to call on those who, after years of service, had left the sector by virtue of their age,” UPE executive head Graham Sansone said.

Sansone recalled that the UPE had warned that the pandemic would decimate the availability of teachers due to contagion or mandatory quarantine. “At this point, one can only hope that the pig-headed decision to ignore the union’s plea to protect our highly-trained workforce, with more stringent and drastic measures, will not result in a situation detrimental to our students nationwide.” The UPE expressed its doubts that retired teachers could deliver the high-tech education which the ministry has been requiring since the start of the pandemic.

Cash flow hurting small business owners – PN

The Nationalist Party said that small business owners and the sSelf-employed are feeling the pressure of lack of cash flow. In a statement, it said that redundancies are on the card if the situation does not change beyond January. The Party said that it is currently consulting with self employed so that they can present policies that offer hope to a market that is declining.

The appeal follows an appeal made earlier this year when restrictions were introduced in August which affected bars and closure of bars, nightclubs and discotheques.

NGO, Ministry spar on HIV medication

Some patients are facing a severe shortage of HIV medication, having to rely on stockpiles provided by others, according to NGO Checkpoint Malta. In a statement, Government said that it is investing over €3 million for more advanced HIV treatment than being offered to date in order to provide patients with better care services.

The Ministry statement said in addition new medicines have been distributed as from this week and will continue to be received by all patients over the coming days.

Chris Vincent Jung, the President of the NGO insisted that “some people living with HIV are reduced to basically scavenge their own medication. Staying on medication is the key to staying undetectable, which is what makes HIV untransmittable. Being untransmittable is key to reach our common goal to a world without AIDS.”

