Malta News Briefing – Sunday 14 February

Morning Briefing

Health Superintendent gets second jab

Health Superintendent Charmaine Gauci received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccination, health authorities announced. The authorities reported that 48,474 virus jabs have been administered so far, of which 14,739 have been the second dose.

Covid-19: 154 new cases of COVID-19 have been reported in the past 24 hours, according to the latest figures released by the Health authorities. With 206 recovering, the tally of active cases goes down to 2,344. These cases were identified through 2,639 tests.

The death tally edged up again, to 290, after two men, aged 63 and 82, passed away in the past 24 hours.

Court rejects Yorgen Fenech’s request to have guarnishee order revoked

The Court turned down a request by Yorgen Fenech to have a garnishee order of €5 million revoked. The garnishee order was requested by Daphne Caruana Galizia family for moral and material damages against the businessman, George and Alfred Degiorgio and Vincent Muscat, as well as self-confessed middleman Melvin Theuma over their roles in the October 2017 car bomb explosion that killed the journalist.

Fenech had argued that the order was both unnecessary and excessive. MagistrateAnna Felice noted that such a warrant could be revoked if any of the reasons justifying its issue, ceased to exist.

