Malta News Briefing – Sunday 14 March 2021 – UPDATED

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Update – Covid-19 268 persons tested positive for Covid19 in the past 24 hours. During the same period one person, an 89 year old male died. Over 120,000 vaccine doses were administered, 39,000 of which were the second dose. The total number of people who died due to Covid is 351, while the number of active cases is 3,124.

Newspaper review

The Sunday Times says that former Malta Gaming Authority chief Heathcliff Farrugia colluded with Yorgen Fenech to keep anti-money laundering breaches at Tumas Gaming casinos under wraps.

Malta Today reveals that the victim of a 2017 car bomb explosion, Romeo Bone, had been interrogated by the police over the assassination of Raymond Agius nine years earlier. Agius is the father of the brothers accused of supplying the bomb in the Caruana Galizia murder.

Illum says that hundreds of nurses will go on leave from tomorrow to stay with their children as schools remain closed. Concerned parents in other professions said that employers are not allowing teleworking.

The Independent on Sunday says that Covid-19 contact tracing is nine days behind as workers at the department are inundated with cases. Health Minister Chris Fearne told parliament this week that contacts are traced within four days.

It-Torċa carries an interview with doctor Jean Karl Soler who expressed worry at deaths related to Covid-19 but said that the rate of casualties in Malta has never risen to an anomalous level compared with other countries.

Il-Mument speaks with staff at the Mater Dei emergency section who said that the pressures on the healthcare system have increased as Covid-19 cases continue to grow. The sources said it is time for authorities to be firm with the public.

Illum publishes an interview with PN Leader Bernard Grech who said that, while other countries are preparing for the summer season, Malta is suffering the consequences of bad decisions made by the Prime Minister.

Malta Today publishes survey findings showing that eight in every ten people in Malta identify the coronavirus pandemic as their major concern. The rate stood at 46.2 percent in December.

The Sunday Times quotes Central Bank governor Edward Scicluna who said that government schemes cannot replace the economic growth generated by business activity. He referred to permanent losses in the tourism sector as an example.

The Independent on Sunday speaks with a Maltese woman living in the UK who said that there is a general sense of relief as the country starts reopening after a long lockdown. An effective vaccination strategy has seen cases in Britain fall by 90 percent since January.

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called on the Prime Minister to set up a Scientific Advisory Board on the pandemic. Grech said that the healthcare system is currently overloaded.

It-Torċa says that an email signed by PN Leader Bernard Grech requesting donations to the party accuses the Prime Minister of mismanaging the Covid-19 situation and says that the new variant should not be used as an excuse for the rise in cases.

Morning Briefing

PN calls for Gozo swab centre

The Opposition urged Government to invest in a swab testing machine for Gozo and should also set up a dedicated contact tracing team on the island. In a statement signed by PN MP Chris Said, the PN said the government’s “irresponsibility and incompetence” in dealing with the Covid-19 situation is also negatively affecting Gozitans. The Party also criticised the lack of controls on travel between the islands. The government said this week that non-essential travel is being restricted, but the PN said the only controls in place at Cirkewwa are temperature checks.

In a reaction, the Gozo Ministry said that, together with the Health Ministry it has conferted the Gozo Conferenence and Expo Centre in Rabat into a primary vaccination centre. This location has the capacity to accommodate all Gozitans through an extensive vaccination programme, it said. As has been already stated, Gozitans will be vaccinated in Gozo, the ministry said.

Alfred Sant not contesting 2024 EP Elections

Former Prime Minister Alfred Sant announced his intention to step down from Eurpean politics when his present term as MEP comes to an end in 2024. He was being interviewed by Reno Bugeja on MaltaToday’s social media platform.

Sant had successfully contested two EP elections, in 2014 and 2019.

Covid-19 Update

Four persons were reported dead with Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours. This has brought Malta’s death toll to 350. On Saturday, there were 298 new cases and 338 recoveries. The total of active cases is 3,144.

Authorities have administered 117,121 vaccine doses in total so far.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...