Malta News Briefing – Sunday 14 November 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

What the newspapers say

John Dalli immunity waiver only sought last month, nine years on from scandal

The Times reports that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà re-activated the former EU commissioner’s investigation following his appointment last year, with charges originally set to be issued in September. Prosecutors put in an 11th-hour request for the September case to be postponed, with another request for a delay made on Friday over a legal wrangle about whether Dalli’s EU immunity can torpedo the planned charges. – Times of Malta

IM says its tunnel rehabilitation project is running late

The Tunnel Rehabilitation Project will be finished in the “coming weeks”, a spokesperson for Infrastructure Malta (IM) told The Malta Independent, as works in the tunnels continue months beyond their initial targeted dates of completion. The project to upgrade Malta’s four main tunnels in Kirkop, Santa Venera, Tal-Qroqq and Ta’ Giorni, kicked off in August 2020 and Infrastructure Malta had initially said that all works would be completed by June 2021. Malta Independent

Inmate’s last words: ‘My life is gone’

The 35-year-old inmate who was found dead in his prison cell on Wednesday requested to have his belongings sent to his family in India in a suicide note he wrote. Jose who was under preventative arrest inside Corradino Correctional Facility wrote ‘my life is gone.” The note listed the objects in his possession, including a photo of his baby, and the contact details of his family in India. A total of 14 prisoners died while serving time at Corradino Correctional Facility over the past three years, while the Correctional Services Agency was being run by colonel Alex Dalli. Dalli auto-suspended himself this week following the third suicide in less than six months at CCF and he is reportedly subject to a police investigation following accusations of carrying loaded weapon and intimidating inmates while on duty. Newsbook

Driving test examiner caught asking for bribe

A driving test examiner has been caught on tape soliciting a cash bribe to give an aspiring motorist a passing grade. In the recording, heard by Times of Malta, the examiner tells the nervous driver that he is out of practice and is not doing well. However, he then tells him that in exchange for “a present” he is willing to “arrange the papers”. Times of Malta

MDA joins chorus of tax amnesty disapproval

The Malta Developers Association (MDA) has joined the chorus of disapproval regarding new taxation rules that will allow defaulting taxpayers to not pay any tax due on the transfer of property purchased before March 2021, against their arrears. The new measure would allow such defaulters to be exempt from tax on property transfers to the extent that they are in arrears. The MDA joined other institutions such as the Malta Chamber, the Malta Institute of Accountants, the Malta Institute of Taxation and the IFSP in describing the new legal notice as unfair: “Like every other scheme intended to bring taxpayers in order, this scheme benefits only the defaulters, and does not consider those who have their tax payments in order”, the developers said.

14-year-old hospitalised after Hal Far incident

A 14-year-old girl was hospitalised after a vehicle driver lost control of his vehicle at the Hal Far race track and crashed into a wall.

Television Malta reported that the vehicle went off the track and crashed into a wall. This may have resulted from technical reasons in the vehicle. The driver was taken to hospital to be medically checked. The girl was taken to Mater Dei Hospital for treatment. (Tvm.com.mt)

Malta continues to support EU leadership in international trade

​

Malta has reiterated its support towards stronger trade relations amongst WTO members and improved commercial ties between EU and US. During the EU Foreign Affairs Council on Trade in Brussels, Minister for the Economy and Industry Silvio Schembri called for the EU to safeguard its credibility as a reputable international trade partner. He said that Malta supports the strengthening of trade relations amongst the 164 World Trade Organisation country members and improved commercial ties between the EU and the US. During a discussion on trade agreements, Malta was among the countries which called for progress to finalise ongoing advanced Free Trade Agreement negotiations with countries such as New Zealand and Chile. “Our economies are dependent on international markets for goods and services, and investment is very important for growth and jobs,” said Minister Schembri. He welcomed the recent improvements in the trade relations with the US.

Covid-19 Update

51 new COVID-19 cases were reported by health authorities on Saturday, while a further 12 patients recovered.

Malta’s active case tally continues to increase, reaching 552.