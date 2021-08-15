Malta News Briefing – Sunday 15 August 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19: 75% of new cases concern unvaccinated persons

Around 75% of person contracting Covid-19 in the fourth wave of the pandemic are not vaccinated. On the other hand, vaccinated persons who still get infected often are elderly persons or have conditions that affect immunity. The figures, provided by the Infectious Disease Prevention and Control Unit and reported by The Times of Malta, show that the proportion of patients requiring hospital treatment is down significantly when compared to previous waves, when vaccines were unavailable or still being rolled out to the general population.

Meabnhile, active Covid-19 cases dropped below 700, as 120 recoveries exceeded the number of new cases, which still remain high at 94. An 85-year-old-woman becomes Malta’s 430th Covid-related death.

PN calls for assessment, consultation on M’scala project

The Nationalist Party said that large scale projects, like the one planned by Transport Malta for a Marsascala yacht marina, need to start with a proper impact assessment and consultation of residents. It was reffering to a call for a tender for the construction of a massive yacht marina on Marsascala Bay which will provide some 700 berths.

Last month a group of Marsascala residents called on the government to call off a “sham design contest” launched in the same locality by the Malta Tourism Authority. Labour MP Jean Claude Micallef also appeared to position himself against the project lamenting that as district MP he was disappointed to learn about the proposals from the media.

ADPD calls for economic reforms, tackling of climate change

The ADPD has called for a complete overhaul of the country’s economic system from top to bottom and that Malta should be in the forefront in the fight against climate changes following the report by the United Nations. Ralph Cassar, Party General Secretary, insisted that Malta is a highly vulnerable country because it is an island with considerable developments around the main parts of its coastline. (TVM).

CDE News