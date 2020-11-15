Malta News Briefing – Sunday 15 November

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

Malta Today says that PN Leader Bernard Grech is planning a reshuffle on the Opposition front-bench to present new faces. Sources told the paper that Grech is considering changing roles before the Prime Minister announces an expected Cabinet reshuffle.

Illum speaks to Education Minister Owen Bonnici who said that there have been 204 cases of Covid-19 among 45,000 students since the reopening of the academic year. There were 112 cases registered among 11,000 educators.

The Sunday Times reveals that the PN’s executive committee has agreed to support fresh faces by urging politicians who have served through several legislatures to consider making way for new candidates.

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with the head of the police department for financial crimes investigations Alexandra Mamo who said that she has never been pressured not to investigate politicians.

It-Torċa leads with comments by General Workers Union representatives Kenny Muscat and Gabriel Pullicino who said that teachers need to be allowed greater opportunities to participate in the transformation of the education sector.

Il-Mument carries an interview with MEP Roberta Metsola after her election as first vice president of the European Parliament. Metsola said that this was a great satisfaction for Malta and Gozo.

Kullħadd says that European countries that imposed full lockdowns have experienced ‘devastating effects’ on restaurants and the retail sector. The paper says that Malta has resisted shocks to the economic system.

The Sunday Times says that MPs are resisting a request by the Commissioner for Standards in Public Life to declare assets held by their families. Justice Minister Edward Zammit Lewis and government whip Glenn Bedingfield are in talks with the commissioner.

The Independent on Sunday quotes consultant urologist Simon Bugeja who urged men to check their testicles for lumps or abnormalities once a month. He said that while awareness about testicular cancer has increased, more needs to be done.

It-Torċa quotes House Speaker Angelo Farrugia who said that representative Jason Azzopardi broke the code of ethics when he accepted a hotel stay paid for by a member of the Tumas Group in 2017.

Malta Today speaks to Commissioner to Standards in Public Life George Hyzler after turning down MP Jason Azzopardi’s request for an investigation into his stay at a Tel Aviv hotel in 2017, Hyzler said he will not allow the office to be used to score political points.

Illum says that MP Jason Azzopardi received a series of gifts before 2013, including the use of free facilities at a number of hotels and a free car hire service. The MP has suspended himself from the PN’s parliamentary group.

Malta Today reports on a study which found that almost two in three baby food products available contain too much salt and sugar. The project research was conducted by the Health Promotion and Disease Prevention Directorate.

Il-Mument quotes PN Leader Bernard Grech who called for a new ‘social pact’ with the agricultural sector. In a meeting with growers and producers, Grech said that the party is building an economic strategy that respects the natural environment.

It-Torċa reports that 190 people including women and children were intercepted by the Libyan coast guard on Saturday and re-routed back to the north African country. The paper says the central Mediterranean migration route has been active again in the last days.

Morning Briefing

Two more Covid-deaths on Saturday

Two COVID-19 patients died on Saturday, taking the country’s death tally to 97. The latest fatalities include a 79-year old woman, who died at a nursing home in Qormi and 88-year old woman who died at Mater Dei Hospital.

The number of active cases in Malta remained stable at 2,120 with just over 120 new cases reported in the previous 24 hours.

All Marsa flyovers opened

All the seven Marsa Junction flyovers were opened towards their proper direction after they were temporarily used in the opposite direction during the past 14 months.

Infrastructure Malta said in a statement that this week the project’s contractors concluded the final works on these structures, including the final asphalt laying and the installation of the expansion joints. These works could not be done until the flyovers were needed as temporary routes towards the southern parts.

Biker seriously injured

A biker was seriously injured on Saturday evening in a crash with a car in Lija, the police said.

The accident took place in Mosta Road at 7pm.

The biker, a 25-year-old man hailing from Santa Venera, was riding a Peugeot which crashed into a Honda driven by a 42-year-old man from Birkirkara.

Urban greening projects announced

Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia announced that three blueprint projects in Ħamrun, Qormi, and Mosta will be delivered in short timeframes in dense urban areas, acting as further urban lungs that will convert traffic thoroughfares into green heavens, and also announced the launching of GreenServ, an arm within WasteServ that is mandated to deliver the projects swiftly and to high standards.

The minister explained that government is progressing with the Santa Venera tunnel roofing projects. The concept centres around safeguarding sensitive receptors from traffic pollution whilst also delivering a new concept garden overlying the existing road, one of the busiest in Malta. Key to the materialisation of the project are the required geotechnical studies that will confirm the exact nature of the intervention required on-site to erect the required structures.

CDE News

