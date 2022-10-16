Malta News Briefing – Sunday 16 October 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Paypal founder interested in Maltese citizenship

American billionaire Peter Thiel, the co-founder of payment company PayPal is reportedly interested in purchasing Maltese citizenship, according to a report by the New York Times. Thiel is a strong backer of the Republican Party and has regularly supported right-wing politicians. The NYT reveals that Thiel, who was also the first outside investor in Facebook, Thiel has an apartment in Valletta listed as an official address, which he also advertises on AirBnb. Malta’s golden passport scheme prohibits the rental of an applicant’s official residence while their passport application is still pending. (Times of Malta)

Journalism should hold political, economic and religious authorities accountable

ADPD – The Green Party said that investigative journalism was a unique tool to hold accountable not only political authorities but also economic and religious ones. In a media briefing in front of the memorial for Daphne Caruana Galizia ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that investigative journalism supported democracy and contributed towards accountability through greater transparency. He said that on the fifth anniversary of Daphne Caruana Galizia’s assassination it was imperative to appreciate more than ever that journalism that speaks without fear or favour was essential for a healthy democracy.

(Maltatoday)

PN calls for investment in new economic niches

The Nationalist Party said that for workers and professionals to live a better quality life, it is necessary for the government to invest in new economic niches. “In this way we not only create work, but we create better quality work, with value added and profitable wages. In this way, many workers move forward, whilst also allowing for national social mobility to increase.” The PN said that in the coming days it will launch its pre-budget document after discussions with constituted bodies, unions and civil society.

