Malta News Briefing – Sunday 17 January 2021

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Covid-19 Update

Malta registered 175 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, authorities said. The new cases were detected following 3,293 swab tests. With 67 patients recovering 2,749 cases remain active. Two more patients have died, with Malta now having 238 fatalities.

Malta is vaccinating people against COVID-19 at a faster rate than most of its European Union peers, according to data collected by a global statistics website and quoted by The Times of Malta. With almost 9,500 jabs given by Friday, only Denmark has a higher rate of administration.

The data, which was last updated on Friday, states that 2.15 per cent of locals have received a vaccine dose, compared to 2.54 per cent of Danish residents.

Slovenia, Italy and Spain follow behind with 1.69 per cent, 1.62 per cent and 1.45 per cent respectively.

ADPD against gender plans for Parliament

ADPD has criticised plans to increase the number of women MPs describing the move as “degrading and discriminatory”. The Party suggested that this proposal should be replaced with a system of gender-balanced lists of candidates, ADPD said on Saturday.

The party, which brought together AD and PD, said that while addressing gender imbalance within parliament was long overdue, the system being debated by lawmakers was inadequate.

The move was also criticised by former PN MP Franco Debono, who said that such move will mean that Malta will have one of the largest Parliaments per capita around the globe.

Steering group for the co-ordination of post-Covid-19 strategy set up

Government has set up a steering group for the co-ordination of the development of a national post-COVID Strategy.

In a statement, the Ministry for Research, Innovation and the Co-ordination of the Post-COVID-19 Strategy, headed by Owen Bonnici, said that The steering group will be chaired by Professor Simone Borg.

The group will also have the following members; Ms Joyce Dimech, Mr Mario Galea, Mr Godwin Mifsud, Mr James Pearsall, Prof Gordon Sammut, Mr Clive Tonna, and Mr Paul Zahra.

The Ministry said that as the pandemic unfolded, the government has acted swiftly and decisively to protect the health of its citizens and safeguard the Maltese economy. It is crucially important to co-ordinate and implement an ambitious and robust post-pandemic strategy that enables us to keep moving forward in a changing world.

“This change offers the potential for our country to emerge better and stronger than ever before by being innovative and changing threats into opportunities”, it added,

PM open for for legalisation of recreational cannabis

Prime Minister Robert Abela has declared he is open to discussion about other reforms which are necessary, among which the legalisation of cannabis for recreational use and the discrimination of prostitution, whilst making it clear Malta would not become a country of brothels.

Interviewed during the Insights programme on TVM yesterday by Glen Falzon, Dr Abela stated that the subject of euthanasia should not be swept under the carpet, adding he saw nothing wrong in having a national discussion on abortion.

PN proposes quarantine leave for police officers

Police officers forced into quarantine due to COVID-19 should be granted quarantine leave rather than be required to use up their sick leave, the PN said. MP Beppe Fenech Adami said that the government was treating police officers like “second-class frontliners” by refusing to grant them a quarantine leave allowance.

“The government is refusing to treat the police with dignity and respect,” Fenech Adami concluded.

In a statement Labour accused the PN of opportunism recalling the overtime saga which, it said, saw policemen denied from legitimately being paid for a significant number of hours.

CDE News

Like this: Like Loading...