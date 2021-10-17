Malta News Briefing – Sunday 17 October 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Police looking into prison data find

The police Vice Squad is investigating a worrying find in prison, ostensibly a file including details about politicians, media and tv persons, members of the judiciary and even fellow inmates. The Times of Malta reports that Keith Desmond Falzon, who is in preventive custody over a drugs case, had the television taken away and was transferred to another division for his safety. His father, a far-right activist, posted a number of videos criticising prison boss Alex Dalli.

Daphne Caruana Galizia remembered

Slain journalist Daphna Caruana Galizia was remembered on Saturday, four years after her assassination. Various events were held around the day including in Bidnija and Valletta. Activists in her home village marked the remembrance with a’Daphne Was Right’ banner in the field where her car was blown up.

A Vigil for Truth and Justice was also held in Great Siege Square.

Covid-19 Update

Active cases declined to 279 after 19 recoveries were reported on Saturday as opposed to eight new cases. The number of persons currently hospitalised has increased to 10, but one remains in intensive care.