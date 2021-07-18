Malta News Briefing – Sunday 18 July 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

The PN is a broad party of diverse thought – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech closed off the party’s General Council saying that the Party welcomes people of different thoughts, where everyone was able to speak out. This contrasted with Labour’s approach of silencing people, he said. “I am interested in your value, not your price. Labour thinks it can buy everyone.” The PN leader said he is willing to welcome anyone who wants to advance the cause they believe in, saying the party will make these causes its own. Grech said that he failed to agree with the saying ‘people get the government they deserve’, arguing that “the Maltese deserve better”.

Grech focused on areas such as migration, the environment, traffic and health, saying the party was best poised to find the middle road. “Because we trust you, we can find middle of the road solutions without panic and without resorting to extremes. Because we are a big party that encompasses a wide variety of ideas. We are capable of working towards compromise, which has been abandoned,” Grech added.

The PN leader’s message of renewal was also reflected in voting for the party’s structures, with Mark-Anthony Sammut elected as president of the general council, taking over Censu Galea, and a number of newcomers finding a place on the Executive Committee.

ADPD calls for action on climate change

ADPD Chairperson Carmel Cacopardo called for serious action climate change and action and to place people and quality of life before profits. ADPD said that rather than taking a proactive rle, Malta is among those who continuously drag their feet to avoid or reduce the necessary action. The ADPD Chairperson said the increase of 1.5 degrees Celsius in the average temperature has already been exceeded in the Mediterranean, and there is a risk of more negative impact on the country.

Covid-19 Update

206 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, identified through 4373 tests. Five persons recovered, taking the active case tally to 1642. Meanwhile, COVID-19 vaccination certificates issued by the USA will be recognised by Maltese authorities as from next week, the Health Ministry said. However, the digital verification of such cards will only be available from August. US residents receive a vaccine record card issued by the country’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

CDE News