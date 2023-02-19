Malta News Briefing – Sunday 19 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Bernice Cilia murder inquiry concluded – Minister

Home affairs minister Byron Camilleri has confirmed that the inquiry that took place in the wake of the murder of Bernice Cilia has been concluded, and that its findings are to be published. Cilia was killed in Corradino back in Noveber, with Hhr estranged husband, Roderick Cassar, charged with the murder. Later, it was revealed that Bernice made numerous reports to the police concerning domestic violence, and that an arrest warrant against Cassar was set to be issued on the eve of the murder. (Newsbook)

Grant for first time buyers launched

Prime Minister Robert Abela announced that the electoral proposal of giving a yearly €1,000 grant to first-time buyers over ten years is now being implemented. First-time buyers who bought a property last year with a bank loan can start applying for the grant at the Housing Authority on Monday, 20 February. This grant will not be subject to any means test, and the Housing Authority will be issuing annual payments during June by means of a bank transfer directly into the applicant’s bank account, if the applicant is the sole beneficiary, or into a joint account, if the applicant is a couple.

PN wants answers from Ian Borg

The Nationalist Party stated that Minister Ian Borg should explain how, when a relative of his who was yesterday charged with harassment against a colleague, he was given a job at Transport Malta when Dr Borg was the Minister in charge. The Opposition argued that Borg should also state when he got to know that his relative was harassing a Transport Malta employee, as well as how this relative was given a promotion and company car despite the reports made against him.

No changes to winning Maltese Eurovision song

Eurovision song contest winners The Busker have revealed that they will be performing the song that won them this year’s Malta Eurovision Song Contest at the big event in Liverpool in May. Last week, The Busker secured a qualifying spot for the showcase event in Liverpool with their song Dance (Our Own Party) which obtained 121 points overall, beating Ryan Hili’s In the Silence, (85 points) and Matt Blxck’s Up (76 points).

