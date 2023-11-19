Malta News Briefing – Sunday 19 November 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MUT to sue UPE for defamation

The Malta Union of Teachers is taking against legal action against UPE for defamation, it said on Saturday.

In a statement, the MUT accused the Union for Professional Educators of “fabricating and spreading defamatory statements” about the union and its leaders in a press conference and subsequent press release. The MUT is currently locked in collective agreement negotiations with the government and has put its members on notice that it intends to order a strike on November 27. UPE leader Graham Sansone had alleged that the MUT had secretly struck a deal with the government but was threatening to strike as a “demonstration of power” to its members. (Times of Malta)

Driest October in century reported

Last month marked the driest October in over a century, the Meteorological Office reported. September had already begun the new precipitation year with below-average rainfall, and October recorded a mere 0.2mm of rain, starkly lower than the typical 77.6mm monthly average. This surpasses the record set in October 1998 when 10mm of rainfall was recorded, according to the Met Office. These arid conditions coincided with unusually high temperatures, attributed to a stationary area of high pressure lingering over the Mediterranean. (Maltatoday)

Green lash out at plans for Mqabba plant

ADPD The Green Party highlighted the conversion of a proposed quarry into a batching plant and tarmac factory as a concerning indicator of the construction sector’s unchecked growth, impacting both the environment and public health. The party expressed alarm that this plant is slated for construction approximately 500 meters from a residential zone, neglecting the potential health implications for residents. ADPD emphasized that profit appears to be the sole driving force behind this initiative. (The Malta Independent)

