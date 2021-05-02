Malta News Briefing – Sunday 2 May 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

We will continue protecting workers and jobs – Robert Abela

Speaking on Labour Day, Prime Minister Robert Abela claimed that our country has stood firm for the pandemic thanks to the commitment and dedicaton of local workers. He said that Government has done everything to support and incentivize the workers: “The last few days have been no exception. We have again announced € 20 million in business aid, in a mix of assistance and incentives.”

Abela said that this does not mean that no one in Malta is going through a difficult period due to the pandemic but insisted that “we have maintained the situation of many Maltese families in a good position.”

“When looking at other countries, we have done much better,” he said.

PM Abela expressed his gratitude and thanked all Maltese and Gozitan workers who have survived these past 15 months despite being in a pandemic.

Workers’ quality of life must improve – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech emphasised the importance of safeguarding jobs and the workers’ quality of life, insisting that the protection of the worker will remain a mainstay of PN policy. Opposition Leader Bernard Grech, speaking on occasion of Labour Day, reiterated that the PN will continue to work on a policy where the worker will be able to enjoy a policy of dignity and guaranteed work.

The PN will work to promote the zeal and talent of the Maltese worker while highlighting the efforts carried out by employees in different sector throughout the difficult months of the pandemic. “It is fundamental that workers are trained in the skills that the country needs and are given the opportunity to progress in their careers through specialised training in order to become an essential part of the economy as well as society at large”, he added.

Barbara cremated in Delhi

Ivan Barbara, the man who tragically died from COVID-19 in India has been cremated in Delhi. He was due to be evacuated to Malta, but unfortunately passed away the day before. His wife and their newly adopted baby girl, are expected in Malta this morning. It has been reported that Barbara, 47, suffered extreme medical complications because of Covid-19.

Health authorities reported 74 recoveries on Saturday, with new cases remaining low, at 15. This has brought down the number of active cases substantially, to 270. However, during the previous 24 hours, two men, aged 70 and 91 passed away while Covid positive.

