Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 December

Drugs, cars, gold, cash: Police’s mega-haul on Saturday

Two men spent Saturday evening in custody after a number of searches saw the police make a sgnificantly haul of drugs, cars, gold and cash with a total value of nearly €800,000.

Police said a 40-year old Ħamrun resident and a 29-year old from Paola were arrested during an operation that followed weeks of observation by anti-drug squad officers as well as the Special Intervention Unit and Rapid Intervention Unit.

The men are expected to be charged of drug possession and money laundering in Court today.

Hospital staff the first to be vaccinated

Hospital healthcare staff will be the first to get the COVID-19 vaccine arrives in Malta at the end of the month, health authorities said, The vaccine will be administered on a staggered basis so that if any side effects occur, hospitals and elderly homes will not temporarily lose any key workers.

“The first batch of vaccines will be staggered among health care staff, but by the fourth day we will be vaccinating those residing and working in elderly homes,” according to Health Superintendent of Public Health Charmaine Gauci. She added Malta’s vaccine plan would ensure no added burden would be placed on workers but she stressed that the side effects were not very strong. The country is expecting to start COVID-19 vaccinations from December 27.

Four persons died of Covid-19 in the previous 24 hours, according to data released by Malta’s Ministry of Health. The daily bulletin indicated that Malta has also retained its relatively low number of new cases, with 52 being registered, taking Malta’s death tally to 187.

Business gets Malta Enterprise support throughout December

Throughout December, Malta Enterprise is giving some 40 million euro in assistance to thousands of businesses hit by the effects of the pandemic, including wage supplements to workers and refunds on electricity bills. Minister Miriam Dalli announced that because of the festive season, the Government will be issuing the wage supplements earlier, adding that January will see the payment of rent refunds and the 100 euro vouchers.

Some 5,000 companies which between them employ over 25,800 workers have started receiving about six million euro in refunds on their electricity bills.

Malta Enterprise Chief Executive Kurt Farrugia stated that this scheme had attracted a total of 3,280 applications from companies and 1,860 from self-employed, who employ some 24,400 workers in Malta and about 1,400 in Gozo.

UHM warns of industrial action by port workers

UĦM Voice of the Workers has warned of industrial action that could halt the loading and unloading of goods at the Grand Harbour.

Its CEO, Josef Vella, said an agreement had been reached with the Transport Ministry to raise the tariffs paid to the foremen of stevedores.

However, the matter has been stalled at the Prime Minister’s Office since before the COVID-19 pandemic hit the country.

“We already have directives in place but if we get nowhere, we’ll have to escalate and this could badly affect imports and even exports,” Vella said.

