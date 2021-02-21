Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 February 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Jobs expected to grow in 2022 – CBM

While the number of jobs is expected to continue to grow, the number of hours worked is projected to resume growth in 2021, according to research published in the Central Bank of Malta’s Economic Projections for the 2020-2023 period. The Bank said that jobs are projected to increase by 0.5% in 2021, as are total hours worked.

By 2022, employment growth is expected to be 2.2%, a much lower growth than that envisaged for GDP because despite the impact of the pandemic on output, employment is estimated to have continued to increase somewhat in 2020. Meanwhile, total employment hours are projected to rise by 5.3%, driven by an increase in both headcount and a return to working hours that are more in line with those seen before the pandemic.

The Bank also estimates that employment is set to rise further by 2.7% in 2023 – still significantly below the projection for GDP growth – as firms continue to recuperate recent losses in productivity.

North Korean backed hackers behind BOV heist

Ramoni Igbalode Abbas, a Nigerian social media influencer who had been identified as the man behind the multi-million cyberattack on Bank of Valletta in February 2019, was part of a “North Korean-perpetrated cyber-enabled heist from a Maltese bank” according to the United States Department of Justice.

The hacking indictment filed in the U.S. District Court in Los Angeles this week alleges that Jon Chang Hyok, 31; Kim Il, 27; and Park Jin Hyok, 36, were members of units of the Reconnaissance General Bureau (RGB), a military intelligence agency of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea, which engaged in criminal hacking.

Hackers tricked BOV into being the French stock market regulator, manging to break into its IT systems and get away with millions of euros. A few weeks later, the Bank said it had recovered €10 million of the stolen funds.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities reported 199 new COVID cases over the previous 24 hours and just 106 recoveries, out of 3,100 swab tests.

Two further patients died, taking the tally up to 303.

The number of active cases stands at 2,526.

