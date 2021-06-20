Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 June 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

MEIA warns of escalating situation on social restrictions

The arts sector continued piling pressure on authorities with regard to the current social restrictions, with Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA) president Howard Keith Debono issuing a stern warning on thee situation. Covid-19 measures relating to event organisation need to be eased before the situation explodes. It’s like having a pressure cooker and the valve needs to be loosened; if not, this is going to explode, and it is already exploding”, he said.

Diplomacy best tool to resolve conflicts – Bartolo

Diplomacy remains the best tool for resolving conflicts, according to Minister Evarist Bartolo, intervening yesterday at the Antalya Diplomacy Forum on the Eastern Mediterranean. ​Bartolo recalled that Malta gave birth to the International Law of the Sea and that Malta remains in favour of the peaceful resolution of any cross-border and maritime disputes over oil and gas at sea, through negotiations and within the framework of the law and not through the use of force. Minister Bartolo held that Malta also believes that the United Nations should not be undermined by weakening its resolutions by changing realities on the ground.

Covid-19

No new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, and with three persons recovering, active cases have gone down to 29. Speaking on party media, Health Minister Chris Fearne said that 80 per cent of adults will have received at least one vaccine doses by Sunday.

ADPD says consultations are sham

ADPD- The Green Party lamented that public consultation exercises on environmental issues are flawed and produce vague wishlists. “The intention is clear: government does not want to commit itself to any policy and wants to continue with business as usual, to avoid upsetting anyone” – Ralph Cassar, ADPD Secretary General said.

Cassar insisted that it was “insulting to expect stakeholders to study the documents and give informed views on the subject matter in a few weeks. The public consultation exercise is more often than not a sham.”

CDE News