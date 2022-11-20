Malta News Briefing – Sunday 20 November 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Police Commissioner, AG intentionally delayed Pilatus prosecutions, former MP claims

Repubblika lawyer and former MP Jason Azzopardi said that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà and AG Victoria Buttigieg have intentionally delayed prosecuting key Pilatus Bank officials to ensure the crimes they are accused of are time-barred by the time that happens. “It’s deliberate,” Azzopardi said of the police commissioner and attorney general’s failure to act. The lawyer and former MP was being interviewed by Andrew Azzopardi on 103. “A magisterial inquiry that cost more than €7 million concluded that select Pilatus officials and directors should be prosecuted for financial crimes. Up to this day, attorney general Victoria Buttigieg has not presented charges” he argued. (Times of Malta)

Authorities lack ambition on pollution – ADPD warns

ADPD said that government and public authorities lacked ambition and will to decisively and urgently tackle pollution, especially that caused by energy and transport, which accounts for around 80% of the country’s greenhouse gas emissions. The Greens’ Secretary General Ralph Cassar said that although the government continuously made a lot of “empty promises” for the sector, it was doing the bare minimum. Cassar said that successive governments have failed to lead the country towards greater energy efficiency and use of renewable energy sources. They did the bare minimum, negotiated low targets, and talked the talk without walking the walk just to appear to be taking some sort of action”. (Maltatoday)

Biker suffers injuries at Hal Far

A 47-year-old man from Mellieħa suffered grievous injured after he fell off his motorbike on the Ħal Far track in an incident in the early afternoon. The police said was taken to Mater Dei where he was certified he had grievous injuries. Police are investigating the incident. (TVM)

