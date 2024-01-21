Malta News Briefing – Sunday 21 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Court orders Mark Camilleri to delete Yorgen Fenech-Rosianne Cutajar chats

Author and former Chairman of the Book Council, Mark Camilleri, has been instructed to delete copies of the chats between MP Rosianne Cutajar and the man awaiting trial for the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia. This directive comes from a decision issued on Friday by Information and Data Protection Commissioner Ian Deguara, following a complaint lodged by Yorgen Fenech in April. Fenech argued that the publication of the chats violated the EU’s General Data Protection Regulations (GDPR), deeming it “illegal, unnecessary, and unjustified.” Camilleri had posted unredacted copies of the chats in March last year, shortly before facing Cutajar in court for a libel case in which she had denied any relationship with Fenech. (Maltatoday)

Temping agencies reduced applicants without genuine need of employment

Prime Minister Robert Abela said that before the reform of temping agencies, there were numerous applicants from outside Malta seeking entry without a genuine need for employment in the workforce. Responding to media inquiries about these agencies, Abela emphasized that, prior to the reform, it was evident that these agencies operated without proper regulation. He questioned the acceptability of anyone arbitrarily opening a temping agency without oversight. An analysis conducted before the reform revealed that not only were these workers often unnecessary for Malta’s workforce, but they also lacked the required qualifications. Additionally, the Prime Minister highlighted instances where individuals arrived with apparent work contracts, but upon investigation, no legitimate employment was found. (The Malta Independent)

Gladiator 2 set open to public today

The Maltese Film Commission and Paramount Pictures will be opening the doors of Fort Ricasoli today, with the public being able to visit the sets of the blockbuster ‘Gladiator 2’ which is being filmed in that location. Film Commissioner Johann Grech said that “it’s a once-in-a-lifetime experience for Maltese and Gozitan families”. ‘Gladiator 2’ is expected to be shown in cinemas towards the end of this year. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group