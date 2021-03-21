Malta News Briefing – Sunday 21 March 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Newspaper Review

The Sunday Times reports that former chief of staff Keith Schembri was among 11 persons charged with corruption and money laundering on Saturday following the outcome of a magisterial inquiry requested in 2019 by then Opposition leader Simon Busuttil.

Malta Today says that Keith Schembri was kept in custody at Corradino after he was denied bail on Saturday. He was arraigned in court together with his father, business associates, former Nexia BT partners, and senior officials from Zenith Finance and Allied Group.

The Independent on Sunday says that Keith Schembri pleaded not guilty to charges of money laundering and corruption. A magisterial inquiry concluded that he had paid former Allied Group director Adrian Hillman €650,000 in bribes between 2011 and 2015.

It-Torċa reports on developments on Saturday as the police department for financial crimes investigations summoned two women and nine men, including former chief of staff Keith Schembri, for interrogation.

Il-Mument says that charges of corruption, falsification and false witness against Keith Schembri involves 10 other people and links to 20 companies. The former chief of staff is being accused of crimes against accountability.

Illum says that the police are investigating allegations of fraud running into the hundreds of thousands by the directors of Allied Group when they conducted business with Keith Schembri while requesting investment aid from Malta Enterprise.

Malta Today reveals that plans drawn in May by the Superintendent for Public Health had recommended a gradual easing of lockdown measures in 2020, reopening international travel in September.

The Independent on Sunday publishes an interview with Education Minister Justyne Caruana who spoke about plans to help students who endured a turbulent academic year. She said the government will take decisions according to the developing situation.

Il-Mument PN Leader Bernard Grech who described the development in court on Saturday as a “moment of reckoning” for the country to turn a new leaf. Gerch said that wrongdoing never prevails in the end.

It-Torċa carries an interview with a source from the tourism sector who said that the plans for an EU Covid-19 passport is expected to be launched by summer, despite disagreements by the World Health Organisation.

Morning Briefing

Keith Schembri charged with money laundering and corruption, denied bail

Saturday was dominated by the news that former OPM Chief of Staff Keith Schembri together with eleven other persons were arraigned in Court, standing accuse of crimes which include money laundering, complicity in an offence that carries a prison term and fraud. Schembri was denied bail.

Apart from Schembri, who served as ex-prime minister Joseph Muscat’s chief of staff, Nexia BT partners Brian Tonna and Karl Cini, and Schembri’s business partner Malcolm Scerri and his father Alfio Schembri, were aso charged.

Former Allied Group director Vincent Buhagiar is also among the accused. Police are said to have sought the arrest of another former Allied Group director, Adrian Hillman, who is in the UK.

Charges were also filed against 20 companies. The arraignments come following a magisterial inquiry into allegations that Schembri paid Hillman some €650,000 in bribes between 2011 and 2015.

The court has upheld attachment and freezing orders on all assets of accused, with the same order as before blocking all movable and immovable property.

The Magistrate clarified that the charges also related to a separate magisterial inquiry that looked into claims of alleged kickbacks from the sale of passports involving Schembri and and his financial advisors Nexia BT.

Criminal clique has taken over – PN

PN leader Bernard Grech said Saturday’s developments confirm how a “criminal clique” had taken control of the Labour government, which then went on to take control of the institutions so as to evade justice. “Today’s events confirm how the country needs to turn over a new leaf and close this dark chapter once and for all. This is another step to clean up our country’s name,” he said in a Facebook post.

Kohhu requests second pardon

Self-confessed Daphne Caruana Galizia assassin Vincent Muscat has requested a second presidential pardon to reveal inside information on three other more major crimes. Muscat requested clemency for his role in two failed armed robberies and an assassination.

Earlier this month, while on the witness stand, Muscat had referred to a “big job” allegedly involving former minister Chris Cardona as well as an unnamed sitting minister.

Last February Muscat was granted a Presidential Pardon to reveal details of the homicide of lawyer Carmel Chircop and the Pardon granted was restricted to this incident which took place in 2015.

Covid-19 Update

Five persons died while being Covid-19 positive, health authorities said on Saturday. The victims’ age ranged between 68 and 85. The death tally now stands at 369. 210 new cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, with the number of recoveries reaching 230. This means that the number of active cases continues to slowly decrease, standing at 2,873.

