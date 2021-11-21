Malta News Briefing – Sunday 21 November 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Greens appeal for human approach to drugs

The Green Party has called for society to move away from war-on-drugs policies and support drug policies “with a human face”. In a press briefing outside Parliament, ADPD chair Carmel Cacopardo said a drugs policy should be one that takes care of, and defends the vulnerable rather than punishing them or ignoring them. Cacopardo said the concerns of employers and social partners over health and safety at the workplace should also be addressed, but emphasised on a social approach and medical intervention, rather than criminalisation. “The resources saved from the unnecessary prosecution of drug users should be invested in community services. In fact, research shows that community services accessible to all together with a better quality of life, greener environment and public sport and recreation facilities are much more important than a culture fear,” Cacopardo said. (Maltatoday)

MFSA withholds access to Pilatus documents

The MFSA has refused to authorise the release of legally “privileged” documents in a US case opened by Pilatus Bank’s parent company. Alpene Limited requested the documents in a bid to support its claim that Pilatus Bank was wrongfully cosed down by regulators in response to the arrest of bank owner and chairman Ali Sadr. As part of the legal claim against Maltese regulators, Alpene Limited has demanded access to documents in relation to the actions taken by the MFSA leading up to the appointment of senior banker Lawrence Connell to run Pilatus Bank. (The Times of Malta)

Covid-19 Update

The number of active Covid-19 cases reached 766 with 59 new cases recorded on Saturday, while only 45 recovered.

The number of victims increased to 463 after the death of a 71-year-old man. Ten patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, health authorities said, with two in intensive care.