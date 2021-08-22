Malta News Briefing – Sunday 22 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Muscat stands by Keith Schembri

In the second part of an exclusive interview with The Times of Malta, former PM Joseph Muscat stands strongly by his former right-hand man Keith Schembri, saying that he will never ditch him, irrespective of whether he is involved or not in the murder of Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Muscat insisted that whatever happens to Schembri, he has already paid a political price for it. Muscat also criticises the public inquiry into the same murder accusing one of the judges of a conflict of interest. He also suggests that the conclusions were leaked beforehand to the Opposition leader.

Minister Camilleri points to improvements in prison

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that that there were a number of problems within the prison system but insisted that the situation has improved greatly, as it is far better now than how it was during “laissez-faire times that existed until recently.” Following the death of another inmate after an attempted suicide, the Opposition and a number of organisations called for urgent reform. “Unfortunately, at times this discussion has even taken the form of a debate, which I believe is not doing any good,” Camilleri said.

He pointed out a number of improvements which happened in recent months: “Now there is more order, cleanliness, no accessible drugs, a healthy medical service as well as a team of professionals in place which offer rehabilitation for those prisoners serving their sentence,” he said.

88-year-old is 436th Covid death

An 88-year-old man died while infected with COVID-19 while 68 new virus cases were reported on Saturday. Active cases now stand at 664.