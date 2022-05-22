Malta News Briefing – Sunday 22 May 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

PM sees bank account grow by €45k

Despite taking a significant income reduction when he left his legal profession to become prime minister, Robert Abela’s bank accounts increased by €45,000 last year, The Times of Malta revealed. If Abela’s €63,000 salary as prime minister is his only source of income, he will have saved 71% of his pre-tax income in 2021. The PM’s most recent income tax form, from 2020, shows only his €63,000 salary and excludes his wife’s earnings. Abela went from earning hundreds of thousands of euros as a lawyer over the years to stepping down as prime minister in January 2020. (Times of Malta)

Floriana car accident leaves two men in serious condition

Two drivers were seriously injured in a three-car crash in Floriana on Saturday. Three vehicles — a Toyota Aygo, a Toyota Vitz, and a Porsche Cayenne – were engaged in an accident on Great Siege Road around 11:15 a.m., according to the police. A 34-year-old lady from tal-Pietà was driving the Toyota Aygo, while the other Toyota was driven by a 61-year-old man from Valletta and had a 63-year-old female passenger from Valletta. A 35-year-old Valletta man was behind the wheel of the Porsche Cayenne. A 33-year-old Valletta lady was also a passenger in the vehicle. The drivers of the Toyota Aygo and Toyota Vitz were taken to Mater Dei Hospital. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities identified 73 new cases of coronavirus in Malta overnight, while 167 persons recovered, lowering the active tally case to 1,920. Covid-19 has taken the life of another person, the 717th victim since the onset of the pandemic in Malta in March 2020.