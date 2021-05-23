Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Eurovision Song Contest – Malta in seventh place

Malta’s Destiny finished in the 7th place in this year’s Eurovision Song Contest. Italy emerged victorious in Rotterdam with the track Zitti E Buoni. the third time Italy wins Eurovision. Last time was 31 years ago at Eurovision Song Contest 1990 with Insieme.

Maneskin scored 524 points after a significant vote from the public. France came second, with Switzerland third.

Bookmakers had predicted a top three position for the Maltese song.

Malta's queen of sass Destiny serves the fiercest vocals this side of Valletta #Eurovision #OpenUp #Malta pic.twitter.com/zG4iSWVdVC — Eurovision Song Contest (@Eurovision) May 22, 2021

Hillmann ‘to fully cooperate’ with authorities

Adrian Hillman, the former Allied Newspapers Managing Director has “always intended to come to Malta voluntarily”, according to his lawyer, Stefano Filletti. MaltaToday reports a statement issued by Hillman’s lawyer that Hillman wants “to fully cooperate” with the Maltese authorities.

30,000 download vouchers

During the first 24 hours since Government announced the new vouchers electronic system, more than 30,000 persons had downloaded their vouchers.

The €100 vouchers for every person may be digitally downloaded from the electronic site wallet.vouchersmimcol.com till the 4th June. The vouchers may be used from the 7th June. Persons who will not have downloaded them, will receive the vouchers by mail at a later stage.

First nationwide groundwater quality testing system launched in Malta

​A nationwide testing system installed underground on agricultural land is set to study, monitor, and improve the quality of groundwater in a project which sets to decrease chemical pollution for water. This is the first national project of its kind in Europe, being led by the Energy and Water Agency within the Ministry for Energy, Enterprise, and Sustainable Development, and partially co-financed through the European Cohesion Funds.

This innovative project is being done in collaboration with Sensoil, who created the technology. The water monitoring system will analyse the quality of the groundwater. Before implementing the project in Malta, the company has been researching for over 15 years and has worked on more than 100 sites globally.

The monitoring systems are going to be spread over 14 agricultural sites around Malta, making use of different agricultural practices. Each identified site uses different agricultural practices so that the data analysed covers a different typology of agricultural land.

Covid-19 Update: New cases remained low with just two reported on Saturday. 14 persons recovered taking the active case tally down to 84. No deaths were reported. Malta is expected to reach its target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population aged over 16 against COVID-19 by the middle of next week.#

Covid-19 Update

New cases remained low with just two reported on Saturday. 14 persons recovered taking the active case tally down to 84. No deaths were reported. Malta is expected to reach its target of vaccinating 70 per cent of the population aged over 16 against COVID-19 by the middle of next week.

