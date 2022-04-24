Malta News Briefing – Sunday 24 April 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Tower Road block of flats shot down by cultural heritag

A proposed extension to an early 20th century block of flats on Sliema’s Tower Road has been shot down by the cultural heritage watchdog, which has deemed the construction of 10 additional apartments as “unacceptable”. The property, known as Brittania Flats, is located on the popular seafront road, cornering both Amery Street and Luzju Street. It is an early 20th century apartment block and one of the few older Tower Road buildings that has remained untouched through the years. (Times of Malta)

Repubblika laments lack of police action

Police inaction on corruption was criticised by Repubblika in a symbolic protest in which pictures of several former public officials were plastered on the courts’ perimeter fence. The rule of law NGO said on Saturday it wanted to send a clear message that it will continue insisting with the country’s institutions to do their job and ensure justice is done. (Maltatoday)

Woman critical after Sannat fall

A 68-year-old woman is fighting for her life after she fell one-storey in a construction site in Ta’ Sannat on Saturday morning, the police said.

The woman, who is from Xewkija, went to see an apartment on Triq ta’ Xagħman where she fell from the stairs. A medical team was dispatched onsite while officers from the Civil Protection Department also assisted the woman. (Newsbook)

Covid-19 Update

Malta has reported 231 new positive cases of Covid-19, with the number of known active cases dropping to 5,205 from yesterday’s 5,567, with 590 people deemed to have recovered. Three new deaths were recorded over the past 24 hours, taking the national death toll since the start of the pandemic at 687, according to the data published online by the Superintendence of Public Health.