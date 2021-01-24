Malta News Briefing – Sunday 24 January 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

New regulations for private Covid-testing

Health authorities will introduce new regulations regarding private rapid COVID-19 tests and the procedure related to the reporting of their results. Earlier this week, The Times of Malta had reported that some private clinics have not been reporting positive tests, claiming they are under no obligation to do so, meaning that many additional Covid-19 patients were not being identified by health authorities.

COVID-19 is a notifiable infectious disease, meaning any healthcare professional who comes across a case, including through rapid antigen testing, is duty-bound to report it to public health. The authorities have now said they are in the process of introducing tougher rules that will regulate the use of rapid tests.

Opposition leader open for cannabis, euthanasia and prostitution debate

Opposition leader Bernard Grech said he was open for a wide-ranging discussion on the use of cannabis for recreational purposes as well as on euthanasia and prostitution while appealing to the Government to address concern among people about the Rent Law.

In an interview of the national broadcaster, Grech said the reshuffle of the PN Parliamentary Group is part of the revision carried out in the PN with an aim of relaying his vision for the country. He denied there had been u-turns in his Shadow Cabinet choices.

New WasteServ centres to stimulate re-use

WasteServ will be opening four Reuse Centres to enhance its Civic Amenity Site experience and to further widen the concept of a circular economy.

These centres, which are expected to be opened by the end of the year, will offer used and ‘pre-loved’ items such as ceramics, toys, books, and loose furniture which still hold value and can be reused.

This was announced by Minister for the Environment, Climate Change and Planning Aaron Farrugia during a visit at the Ħal Far Civic Amenity Site where one of the Reuse Centres will be opening.

Minister Farrugia explained that people will be able to obtain these items against a pre-established donation which will go towards a fund for environmental initiatives, including a bee conservation program.

Covid-19 update

Health authorities reported 119 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday. The new cases were detected from just 2,571 swab tests. Both the number of positive cases and tests are the lowest for the past three weeks. Malta registered two more victims, taking the country’s COVID-19 death toll to 250. The two victims were an 89-year-old woman and a 77-year-old man.

Also yesterday, Superintendent of Public Health Professor Charmaine Gauci received her first dose of the anti-coronavirus vaccine.

