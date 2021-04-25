Malta News Briefing – Sunday 25 April 2021

Reading Time: < 1 minute

Morning Briefing

Scam on Pfizer vaccines doing rounds

Health authorities have urged people to ignore a false message suggesting that COVID-19 vaccines can be obtained without an appointment at a number of health centres.

The message, which has been sent to social media users, lists a number of locations where Pfizer vaccines are supposedly being administered without appointments for the next 10 days to those over 40. This information is false, health authorities said.

Random Inspections on constructions announced

The CEO for the Building and Construction Authority, Karl Azzopardi announced that random patrols will start taking place on sites to ensure that regulations are being observed and that no dangers are being caused for neighbouring residents. Engineer Azzopardi said on PBS programme Insights that throughout every phase of the project they have undertaken will require stamped approval from the Authority and fines for breaches are to be increased to induce enforcement.

He insisted severe fines will act as a deterrent to induce developers to proceed along the method statement submitted. He said the Authority will see that machinery being used is suitable and will not cause damages to neighbours and more emphasis will be placed on training and the certificat

Covid-19 Update

Active Covid-19 cases in Malta have fallen below 500 for more than half a year, after 20 new cases were reported on Saturday. Some 58 patients recovered, meaning that 476 persons are currently infected. No deaths were reported on Saturday.

