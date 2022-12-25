Malta News Briefing – Sunday 25 December 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

A Merry and Peaceful Christmas to our Readers!

Morning Briefing

New home for ‘mistreated kids’

Two children have been relocated to another family after their school’s rector made a public appeal for help, saying they were being badly treated at home. In his appeal to the prime minister, St Albert the Great College rector Fr Aaron Zahra said he wanted the two children to be provided with alternative accommodation before Christmas. The Foundation for Social Welfare Services said the two children had been found an alternative home, through the help of NGOs. (Times of Malta)

10 Labour MPs uneasy on abortion vote, PN claims

PN deputy Ivan Bartolo has claimed that around 10 Labour Party deputies were uneasy with voting in favour of the amendment on our abortion law, but went ahead and did it anyway. Bartolo said that though these deputies were uncomfortable with voting in line with their party’s position, they were too scared not to vote in favour of the bill. (Newsbook)

Maltese firm develops microbes-based treatment

A Maltese company research has led to the creation of a new treatment by scientists who found how good microbes produced by the body, when applied on the face, are very effective against acne which affects not only thousands of Maltese, but millions world-wide. The research leading to this innovative product was possible through the funds received by the company from Malta Enterprise. (TVM)

Cover Photo – MaltaGov

