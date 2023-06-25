Malta News Briefing – Sunday 25 June 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Obstetricians and Gynaecologists express support to changes to abortion bill

The government’s recent announcement of extensive revisions to the bill amending Malta’s criminal provisions on abortion has garnered appreciation from the council of the Malta College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists (MCOG). MCOG had previously maintained that the existing abortion ban in Malta, which lacks any exemptions for medical interventions essential to saving the lives of pregnant individuals, did not hinder the medical professionals it represents from intervening when necessary. The council reiterated this stance on Saturday, although it emphasized that they were operating in a legal vacuum. In its statement, MCOG expressed that the new amendments would establish legal safeguards, enabling doctors to practice safely and protect the lives of both mothers and unborn babies. (Newsbook)

Power Station to get new energy storage system to support peak demand

The Delimara power station is set to incorporate a battery energy storage system (BESS) designed to store energy obtained from solar and wind farms. This stored power will be released during periods of high demand. The proposed project, spearheaded by Interconnect Malta, will utilize a 4,900 square meter area within the Delimara plant. The BESS is expected to offer a reliable energy source of up to 60MWh during power outages. It will also address the variability and intermittency challenges associated with renewable energy sources, particularly during times of fluctuating cloud cover or wind patterns. (Maltatoday)

Greens say constructions regulations are futile if not implemented

The Green Party has contended that implementing and enforcing new construction regulations is futile unless authorities effectively carry them out. Sandra Gauci, the leader of ADPD, emphasized the need for proactive measures by authorities to prevent future construction site accidents. “No permit for construction work should be issued before it is ascertained that the safety regulations are complied with. Site managers must receive adequate training and unannounced inspections must be carried out and on which action is taken promptly. Fines must be made tougher for contractors who carelessly do not protect the safety of their workers,” Gauci proposed. (Times of Malta)

