Malta News Briefing – Sunday 25 September 2022

Morning Briefing

PM, UN Sec-Gen discuss Malta’s role on Security Council

In a meeting with António Guterres, United Nations Secretary-General, Prime Minister Robert Abela highlighted Malta’s priorities during its term on the United Nations Security Council from 2023 – 2024. Prime Minister Abela said that Malta’s aspiration to serve on the Security Council stems from its willingness to meaningfully contribute to maintaining international peace and security. The principles and priorities that underpin Malta’s foreign policy and our country’s Security Council priorities based on the three pillars of security, sustainability, and solidarity, strongly resonate with the international community. (DOI)

Minister, NGO spat on links with PN

Home Affairs Minister Byron Camilleri said that NGO Repubblika cannot be taken seriously until they become “less selective” in their causes, calling the NGO as an “extremist faction of the Nationalist Party.” He was being interviewed on 103 by Andrew Azzopardi. Shortly after, Repubblika President Robert Aquilina replied through social media saying the only thing “extreme” were the measures the NGO had to take to bring people to the streets to bring down Joseph Muscat’s criminality-stained government. (Times of Malta, Newsbook)

CBM says dependency on social benefits decreased

A study undertaken by Central Bank economists has shown the scheme on tapering of benefits has decreased dependence on social benefits and those depending on tapering benefits have almost doubled while the majority have remained in the work sphere. It also resulted this scheme was successful among unmarried single parents and among Gozitans. It is being suggested the scheme should continue being updated in order to attract more beneficiaries. (TVM News)

