Malta News Briefing – Sunday 26 February 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Caruana Galizia family, Metsola, Grech share disgust as Daphne killer attends party

European Parliament president Roberta Metsola expressed disgust at pictures released on Saturday that showed convicted killer George Degiorgio at a baptism party. “Daphne can no longer enjoy time with her sons and play with her grandchildren. She cannot speak to her husband, her sisters or her parents. She cannot write her column. She cannot upload her blog. But the man who murdered her can party and pose for photographs with impunity. That is not justice. That is the opposite”, Mesola said. PN leader Bernard Grech urged the Maltese to wake up saying that Malta deserves better. “This is Malta under Robert Abela. Wake up. We all want better for Malta. This is the moment that everyone needs to forget their differences. We’re not perfect but united we can present a stronger front against this rottenness. Malta deserves better. You deserve better,” Grech said. Strong statements expressing anger and disgust were also made by the Caruana Galizia family. (Times of Malta)

Former PM insists no corruption on Vitals

Former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat said Saturday that the court judgment rescinding the hospitals deal made no reference to corruption. In a Facebook post, Muscat said that the reference to fraud was related to third parties, not the government or himself. The reason why the judge ruled to annul to contract was because, in his opinion, they had not carried out what had been promised, Muscat said. Meanwhile, Former fabour MP Evarist Bartolo has refuted the claim by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat that all decisions taken on the VGH hospitals deal were discussed and decided on by his Cabinet. (The Malta Independent)

Police did their best to protect Bernice Cilia – Assistant Commissioenr

Assistant Police Commissioner Dennis Theuma has stated that the Police did its best to protect Bernice Cilia and other victims of domestic violence. When asked about Judge Valenzia’s criticism, Theuma said that two new hubs will be opened in Santa Luċija and the Msida Police Station to offer better help to victims of domestic violence. He said that the number of Police officials dedicated to these cases will also be increased, to avoid “burnout” for the officials that spend days on end working on these cases. Theuma was speaking on 103 FM. (Newsbook)

