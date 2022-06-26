Malta News Briefing – Sunday 26 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

President Metsola discusses effects of war with business, employers organisations

EP President Metsola exchanged views on the current geo-political situation and its economic repercussions with the Malta Chamber and Malta Employers’ Association whilst visiting Malta. Discussions focused on key issues faced by businesses and employers in Malta and Gozo, due to importation blockage, rising prices of imports, and shortages of raw materials and consumables. Metsola highligted action taken by the European Parliament including calls to create an Island Pact – a specific strategy focusing on island states and regions, taking into account the specific challenges encountered. She also said that access to EU funding for islands – both states and regions – must be easier, simpler and faster. Metsola acknowledged that the current challenges are felt across the board – especially by consumers – and that the European Union must be sensitive towards the needs of the employers, employees, SMEs and consumers. [The Malta Independent]

Cannabis reform will increase psychiatric problems – Caritas director

The decriminalisation and subsequent facilitation of the use of cannabis will lead to an increase in psychiatric problems, Caritas Malta director Anthony Gatt has warned. While addressing a graduation ceremony at the Caritas Therapeutic Centre in San Blas, Gatt argued that the problem of drug abuse remains a reality, as he noted that the recreational use of cocaine and cannabis was on the rise. Gatt added there is now growing pressure from lobby groups to completely legalise cannabis, warning that this could have catastrophic consequences. [Newsbook]

Muscat only candidate for football post

The Malta Professional Football Clubs Association said that former PM Joseph Muscat is the only candidate for the position of chairman of the Malta Professional Football Clubs Association. In a statement on Saturday afternoon, the MPFCA said that it had no intention of appointing a full-time chief executive officer but is planning to install a chairman from outside the Premier League clubs to help out in the transition phase that is stipulated by the Malta FA strategy. Earlier, Jean Claude Micallef, a former Labour MP had expressed his intention to contest the post but has now apparently backed down. [Maltatoday/Times of Malta]

Covid-19 Update

456 cases of coronavirus were reported on Saturday, taking the tally to 4,666, practically doubling in a week.