Malta News Briefing – Sunday 26 September 2021

President Vella expresses concern at rising populism

President of Malta George Vella has expressed his concern on populism while pointing out the importance of a multilateral approach in foreign affairs. President Vella brought up these issues while addressing guests at an event organised by the Embassy of Malta in Germany to mark the 57th anniversary of Malta’s independence. “Both Malta and Germany have at heart the multilateral approach in foreign affairs”, President Vella said. He explained how the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic further reinforced this belief and emphasised the importance of unity in such challenges. He said that multilateralism allows countries to come together to achieve common objectives.

Education Minister says schools ready for re-opening

Education Minister Justyne Caruana has announced that State schools are ready to welcome staff from tomorrow, with students joining on Wednesday, in full respect of protocols set up by the health authorities. She said that 85% of students aged 16+ and over 73% of students in the 12 to 15 age group have been vaccinated. This has led to an additional 109 classes being added to ensure the respective distancing is maintained. Meanwhile, the Malta PSD Association said in a statement yesterday that PSD primary school teachers might not have enough time to conduct these lessons if they had a syllabus of academic subjects. Earlier this week Education officials had indicated the possibility of using educators who teach non-academic subjects to fill shortages in primary schools, leading the MUT to open an industrial dispute.

Covid-19 Update

Health authorities detected 16 new virus cases over the previous 24 hours. A total of 44 patients recovered overnight reducing the active case tally to 443. As a result, the number of active COVID-19 patients in hospital stands at 443.

