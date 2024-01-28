Malta News Briefing – Sunday 28 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

PM does not exclude return for Schembri, Mizzi or Cardona

PM Robert Abela has refrained from categorically rejecting the possibility of allowing Keith Schembri, Konrad Mizzi, or Chris Cardona back into the Labour Party. The PM conveyed to Andrew Azzopardi that each case should be assessed on its individual merits, skillfully avoiding a definitive response. Azzopardi, a host on RTK 103, pressed Abela on this matter, especially after Abela had earlier this week expressed no objection to Joseph Muscat running as a Labour candidate in the upcoming MEP elections, should the latter decide to pursue such a candidacy. Muscat has indicated his contemplation of a bid. In recent weeks, Abela has also signaled openness to the return of both Justyne Caruana and Rosianne Cutajar to the party, suggesting that Cutajar’s issue will be discussed within the PL parliamentary group in the coming days. (Times of Malta)

PM held at ransom by Joseph Muscat – Bernard Grech

PN leader Bernard Grech said that PM Robert Abela was being kept at ransom by former Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, adding that it was evident that he had lost control ofthe party and the country. Grech further said that Abela no longer calls on the public to let the institutions do their work, suggesting that the Prime Minister is now openly criticising the Courts. The Leader of the Opposition recalled that everytime Labour is in Government, a party crisis turns into a national crisis. (Newsbook)

More tolerant attitude towards migrants reported among young people

Maltese adolescents are increasingly embracing inclusivity towards immigrants, displaying reduced sexism and religiosity, diminished trust in others, a higher likelihood of conversing in English at home, and a lower inclination to participate in general elections upon reaching voting age. This portrayal stems from the findings of the International Civic and Citizenship Education Study (ICCS), which surveyed 3,900 14-year-old students in 2022, with the results recently made public. As an illustration, 79% of teenagers expressed agreement with the idea that migrants bring numerous cultural, social, and economic benefits. Within this group, 35% strongly endorsed this viewpoint. (Maltatoday-

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group