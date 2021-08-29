Malta News Briefing – Sunday 29 August 2021

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Fake Newsbook website reported

A fake Newsbook website, copying the style and layout of the news portal appeared online on Saturday, posting content appeared to instil doubts into the case being made against Yorgen Fenech while attacking the credibility of those fighting for justice in these cases. Another article of the spoof website claims that lawyer and MP Jason Azzopardi “allegedly accepted expensive gifts from people he called mafiosi”. PN leader Bernard Grech expressed concern on the matter, writing on social media: “It is worrying to see an increase in fake news tactics aimed at confusing voters, especially as we head closer to a general election. “Journalism is essential to democracy and any deliberate attempts to undermine it must be fought forcefully”.

Green transition not just about converting to electric cars – ADPD

The Green Party poured cold water on plans by Government and the PN to propose strong incentives for electric cars, arguing that such proposals do not address the most important aspects of sustainable mobility. Rather, it said, there was a need for safe bicycle lanes along all main roads, a bus rapid transit system and free public transport for everyone to reduce the number of private cars on the road.

The Party also pointed that an increase in electric cars will mean that the amount of electricity consumed will increase so much that any new generation of clean energy will end up not meeting the demand.

Party chairman Carmel Cacopardo noted how this shift to electric cars would mean an estimated annual loss of revenue of around €154 million from petrol and diesel, and therefore the government should declare the alternative sources that would be replacing it.

Covid-19 Update: An 85-year-old woman died passed away from COVID-19 on Saturday, becoming Malta’s 440th victim of the virus. 49 new cases were reported on Saturday, with 52 recovering. Active cases have gone down slightly to 636.

