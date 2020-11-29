Malta News Briefing – Sunday 29 November

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Bishop Mario Grech elevated to Cardinal

Former Gozo Bishop Mario Grech was elevated to the rank of Cardinal in a ceremony held at the Vatican.

The ceremony, presided by Pope Francis, saw 12 other men appointed as cardinals. He has been assigned to the titular Basilica of Saint Cosmas and Damian in Rome.

In his address, which he delivered on behalf of all 13 new appointees, Grech spoke of the need for the Church to “open new paths” and to reaffirm its commitment as a “Church that listens”. The former Bishop of Gozo spoke about his desire to use his position on the Synod of Bishops to open further lines of communication between bishops around the world and the various levels of the organisation of the Church.

Cardinal Grech added: “Let Mary, Stella Maris, who the Maltese worship under the title of the Blessed Virgin of Ta’ Pinu, fill us with hope.”

Prime Minister Robert Abela described Bishop Mario Grech as a person with a strong voice, with thoughts which translated into words which imparted courage, tolerance and hope. Dr Abela added that Monsignor Grech’s words were and still are the most effective means of helping to overcome many prejudices around us, particularly towards those who end up isolated or on the periphery in our society.

Bernard Grech, Leader of the Opposition, described Monsignor Mario Grech as a humble person and said he is certain that as a Cardinal, in his new role, will continue to exercise his pastoral duties while at the same time hold high Malta’s name on behalf of the islands of Malta and Gozo. Dr Grech augured Grech for the future of his duties and to be a leading ambassador in the name of all the people of Malta and Gozo.

Covid-19 Update

There were 108 cases of coronavirus in the past 24 hours, with 121 recoveries. These were identified out of 2870 swab tests. The number of active cases has declined to 2059.

Malta has registered 9609 COVID-19 cases since the virus was first detected in March. 132 patients have died while infected with the virus while 7418 have since recovered.

Meanwhile, a 76-year old man became Malta’s 133 fatality on Friday after testing positive for COVID-19, health authorities announced on Saturday.

