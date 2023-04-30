Malta News Briefing – Sunday 30 April 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

185 migrants in Malta SAR saved by NGO ship

Some 185 individuals, who were on board four different boats in the Maltese Search and Rescue Region, have been rescued according to Alarm Phone. The rescue operations in the central Mediterranean on Friday were coordinated by Italian maritime authorities. The rescues, which followed in quick succession, involved 59 and 65 people travelling on two wooden boats. Later, 29 people were plucked off a fibreglass vessel after another distress signal. The migrants had been at sea for five days, and went without food and water for two days, it said, adding they were severely dehydrated. (Newsbook/Times of Malta)

Current pension system immoral – Church commission

The Church’s Justice and Peace Commission expressed said that the current pension model is socially unjust and morally unacceptable towards non-EU workers. In a statement, the Commission expressed its concerns regarding the injustice suffered by non-EU persons working in Malta who do not receive a pension despite paying National Insurance contributions. (Maltatoday)

€40.7 million is highest bid for Evans Building to be transformed into tourist accommodation

Six private companies have submitted offers for a 65-year concession to transform Evans Building in Valletta into high level tourist accommodation. The highest offer of 40.7 million euro was submitted by the Katari Hospitality company. At the end of the period for the call for proposals, the Government’s Malta Strategic Partnership Projects announced that the offers are being evaluated pending an adjudication process by public officers.

