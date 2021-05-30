Reading Time: 2 minutes

Vaccination certificate or negative test required for Malta travel

People travelling to Malta wil require a vaccination certificate or negative PCR test results at their departure point as from Tuesday, a new Legal Notice stipulates. The test will have to be performed up to 72 hours before the person’s arrival. Only children under the age of five will be exempt from this requirement.

Apap Bologna resigns from Electrogas Board

Paul Apap Bologna has resigned as the Maltese representative on the Electrogas consortium’s board after it was revealed that he owned a secret company in the United Arab Emirates. The Sunday Times of Malta reveals that the local shareholders in the project agreed that Apap Bologna’s position on the Electrogas board was no longer tenable in view of the revelations.

Hillman released on bail

Former Allied Newspapers Managing Director Adrian Hillman was released on bail yesterday afternoon after being arraigned in court and charged with fraud and money laundering, among other financial crimes.Hillman, together with Network Overseas Limited and Lester Holdings Group Limited, is being charged with money laundering. They were also charged with converting or transferring property acquired through criminal activity.

Hillman was also charged with associating with others with the aim of committing a crime, using false names or false qualifications, and making gains to the detriment of Progress Press Company Limited and Malta Enterprise. He has pleaded not guilty.

Covid-19 Update

Three new COVID-19 cases were reported on Saturday, while two recovered. 2010 swab tests were carried out yesterday, with active cases remaining stable at 67. No deaths were reported.