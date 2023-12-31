Malta News Briefing – Sunday 31 December 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Price of milk to fund new factory – reports

According to Times of Malta sources, the recent rise in milk prices aimed to generate profits for constructing a new dairy factory. Malta Dairy Products, responsible for Benna milk, has announced a second price increase within six months, citing an inability to cover escalating production expenses. The agriculture ministry deemed this action as unwarranted and intends to probe the matter through the consumer affairs and competition regulator. Sources suggest this price hike signifies an ongoing power struggle between Malta Dairy Products and the government, which holds a 30% stake in the company, regarding its future course. (Times of Malta)

Siġġiewi man detained after assualting partner on farm

A 47-year-old Siġġiewi resident was detained after allegedly assaulting his partner on a farm, accusing her of the death of three chicks. The purported incident occurred just before Christmas, with the woman claiming that as she was about to sleep, the man presented three deceased chicks, blaming her for their demise. Subsequently, he forcibly pushed her onto the terrace and locked her out, although she managed to escape through a window. The man purportedly proceeded to physically assault her, restraining her with tie clips and confining her within the henhouse. She later freed herself and reported the incident to the Żurrieq police station. The woman received treatment for minor injuries at the Floriana clinic. In addition to other charges, the man also faces allegations of cannabis possession. (Maltatoday)

Gozo stamp duty incentive extended to end January

The finance ministry has granted a last-minute extension to the Gozo Property Scheme, a favored initiative offering a reduced tax rate of 2% (down from 5%) for individuals acquiring residential properties in Gozo. Originally set to conclude on December 31, the scheme will now stretch until January 31, 2024, as per legal notice 316. This extension specifically applies to those registering a promise-of-sale or ‘ċessjoni’ (assignment) or a similar commitment. There isn’t a deadline for contract registration. Previously, the lowered stamp duty rate was only valid if a promise of sale was signed before the conclusion of 2023. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group