PL enjoys 13.5 lead on PN in political survey – Malta News Briefing – Sunday 31 January 2021

Torċa survey puts gap between political parties at 13.5%

It-Torċa today carries a survey carried out by Dr Vincent Marmara, which reveals that the Labour Party currently enjoys a 13.5% lead on the PN. Considering those who revealed their voting intentions, 55.5% said they would vote Labour, 42% the PN, while 2.5% would vote ADPD or other smaller parties. This 13.5% gap would be equivalent to some 40,000 votes.

In comments to the same newspaper, Marmara said that the shifts between the two parties are minimal but Labour had better voter retention. This survey would put Labour on roughly the same level of the result achieved in 2017, with the PN losing a further 1.7%.

The GWU’s publication also notes that PM Robert Abela has been indicated in the survey as better placed to lead the country, at 52.7%, with Bernard Grech getting 33.2% of preferences.

PN offers country change to turn page

PN Leader Bernard Grech said that his party was offering the country a new page, arguing that despite economic progress achieved during the past seven years of Labour, many people are struggling and the number of persons in risk of poverty is growing.

He highlighted the growing concern of pre-1995 rental properties, with Grech arguing that that nobody is going to deny the right of owners wanting to enjoy their property but maintained this is a social time bomb and eventually many will end up without a roof over their heads.

Interviewed on 103 by Professor Andrew Azzopardi, the Opposition Leader also addressed Malta’s migratory challenges with Grech saying that as a people with a soul, persons cannot possibly be left to drown but it has to be kept in mind that there are obligations to the Maltese people and people resident in Malta.

He insisted that that Government needs to address the problem at source and place pressures on the EU so that people do not need to have to flee from their country of origin. Grech recalled that it was the present Labour Government that sought to ensure economic growth by attracting economic migrants to Malta, noting how Finance Minister Clyde Caruana had originally promoted such policy.

Covid-19 Update

The Health department reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, while 149 patients recovering, ensuring a slight decline in the number of active cases.

An 85-year old man became the 265th fatality of the virus.

3,431 swab tests were taken, meaning the positivity rate lingers around 4%.

