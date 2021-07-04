Malta News Briefing – Sunday 4 July 2021

Reading Time: 4 minutes

Updated 0900 – Newspaper Review

Malta Today says that MP Rosianne Cutajar will not return to the Cabinet after Standards Commissioner George Hyzler found her in breach of ethics. Prime Minister Robert Abela summoned Cutajar to Castille after the report was handed to the Speaker.

The Sunday Times quotes from the Commissioner for Standards investigation into Rosianne Cutajar that the MP has likely acted as a broker in a property deal involving Yorgen Fenech but failed to declare the €46,500 payment.

The Independent on Sunday says that the government members on the parliamentary committee for standards will seek to publish the report by Commissioner George Hyzler on fellow MP Rosianne Cutajar.

Il-Mument says that the parliamentary committee for standards is holding an urgent meeting on Monday to discuss the Commissioner’s report on Rosianne Cutajar. The Opposition is calling for the immediate release of the investigation conclusions.

Illum says that the government is preparing to present a budget in October, reducing the chances of a general election being held this year. Sources close to the administration told the paper that they do not see the urgency of an election.

It-Torċa publishes survey findings indicating that the Labour Party opened a lead of 13.5 percentage points on the Nationalist Party in voting intentions, securing just under 56 per cent of the total ballots if an election were called now.

Kullħadd reports that there were 880 flights to Malta during June, 500 more than the previous month. Industry sources welcomed the results and said that it bodes well ahead of the reopening to the largest tourist market, the UK.

The Sunday Times speaks with residents in Mrieħel worried about excavation works with heavy machinery going on in warehouses directly beneath their homes. They said that the planning permits were never displayed.

Il-Mument reports on a protest by artists outside parliament on Saturday morning expressing anger at restrictions on entertainment events. Protestors said they have been out of work for 15 months while other events are allowed to be held.

The Independent on Sunday reports that the Chamber of Architects has reactivated its investigation into the two architects found guilty of involuntary homicide caused by a house collapse last year. The probe could lead to the revocation of the architects’ warrants.

Illum asks Joseph Muscat for his reactions to the FATF decision on Malta and whether he feels part of the cause leading to the grey-listing. The former Prime Minister replied that he backs his successor, Robert Abela.

Kullħadd says that a Covid-19 Action Team set up by the Nationalist Party is not meeting regularly and that it has not presented any proposals. The internal group includes five MPs shadowing different areas.

Malta Today quotes a new biography of Dom Mintoff focusing on the private life of the former Prime Minister. The work was researched and written by Dominican friar Mark Montebello and published by the Labour Party’s publishing arm.

Morning Briefing

Artists protest in Valletta

Various representatives of the entertainment industry, including singers and artists protested in Valletta on Saturday against current COVID-19 restrictions which they say are discriminating against the entertainment sector. Singer Ira Losco was among the 100-something crowd, who was entertained by Tribali’s drums. In a speech, the President of the Malta Entertainment Industry and Arts Association (MEIA), Howard Keith Debono, said that artists have a right to work like everybody else in the country.

“Our industry has been placed at the very bottom of the chain. We were willing to wait and, in fact, we were closed for 15 months. Cases kept increasing, so it was not our fault. If others have a right to work, so do we. Debono also asked for support, saying that “many of our members have already given up and found other jobs, and this is not right.”

Parliament to discuss Cutajar’s ethics breach, PN demands publication of report

A report by the Standards Commission, which found MP Rosianne Cutajar guilty of an ethics breach after she brokered a property deal for Yorgen Fenech is to be discussed in parliament in an urgent session scheduled for Monday morning at 8.30am. The Nationalist Party said the report should be published immediately. The PN said it will seek to have the report published immediately and “not kept secret” as has happened in previous occasions.

Massive khat haul by Customs

A man will be charged in court after the Customs Department seized 113kg of khat after inspecting commercial airfreight cargo. The illegal drug consignment had been described as henna leaves. With the help of the Police Anti-Drug Squad, who seized the cargo for additional forensic laboratory tests, enforcement authorities traced the destination of the drugs to a foreign Hamrun shop owner.

Covid-19 Update

Active coronavirus in Malta continued their slightly upward trajectory this week with seven new cases reported on Saturday. With just three recoveries, active cases have not reached 56. 330,000 persons are now considered to have been fully vaccinated.

Larger events to be allowed, guests to be seated in bubbles

Authorities have relaxed rules for social events, allowing larger maximum capacities, as long as separate “bubbles” of attendees are created. These will be allowed from next week, and will cater for fully vaccinated people. The events have to be seated. For the time being, events have been capped at 100 people. This will be double by August 2nd. The entertainment sector said that such numbers are too low to ensure financial feasiblity. Staff and spectators or attendees in each bubble will not be able to mingle or interact with those in a different bubble, and the number of attendees in each bubble depends on the size of each area: no more than one person for every four square metres of space will be allowed.

CDE News