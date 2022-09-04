Malta News Briefing – Sunday 4 September 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Man in danger after Valletta car fire

A 41-year-old man from Ta’ Xbiex is in danger of dying after extensive burns in a car fire, in Valletta on Saturday morning. The incident happened in Marsamxett. While the police said that the victim was found lying on the ground near the car, they also revealed that a caller from Sliema Creek had heard an explosion. (Times of Malta)

Flamingo shot during Channel crossing

Birdlife said that a flamingo was illegally shot by a hunter on Saturday morning, as the bird was making its way across the islands.

In a video, the NGO said that when the adult flamingo was found, it was badly wounded, having blood dripping from its wings. The flamingo was recovered on Saturday by a fisherman from the sea off the coast of Gozo, marking the third illegal hunting casualty since the start of the autumn hunting season on 1 September. (Newsbook)

English language schools struggling to find teachers

English Language Schools are struggling to recruit qualified teachers, the Union of Professional Educators said. It attributed the challenge to the fact that many qualified English language teachers left the industry during the Covid-19 pandemic. It added that unstable and unreliable working conditions found in many schools precipitated a mass exodus. (Independent)