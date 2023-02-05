Trust in political leaders in decline – survey / Malta News Briefing – Sunday 5 February 2023

Reading Time: 3 minutes

Morning Briefing

Trust in political leaders in decline – survey: Both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech have seen their trust rating decrease, according to Maltatoday’s first political survey of the year. Support for the Labour Party stands at 38.7%, a two-point increase, while the Nationalist Party scores 22.8%, a decrease of 1.4 points. Non-voters now account for 23.9%, an increase of 1.7 points, making them the second largest cohort after Labour voters. Both Robert Abela and Bernard Grech have seen their trust rating decrease. Details on Maltatoday.

Attempted hold-up in Sliema

An attempted hold-up took place at a prominent jewellery shop in Sliema on Saturday evening. Witnesses said two men wearing balaclavas charged into Sterling Jewellers on the busy Tower Road around 6.45pm and demanded cash before fleeing the scene. Police sources have confirmed that the thieves did not manage to steal anything. The Times of Malta shares further details.

Yacht club evicted, forced to operate from containers

The Royal Malta Sailing Club said it has been evicted from its long-standing premises in Ta’ Xbiex and is operating out of shipping containers. In a press statement, the RMYC said that talks to delay a court-ordered eviction or find a new home have failed, with the club forced to find an alternative solution to continue to provide services to its members. The use of shipping containers have allowed it to store equipment and remain in business, but the club believes that the situation will have a negative impact on the shopping community and damage Malta’s reputation as an international sailing destination. (The Malta Independent)

ADPD joins chorus of disapproval on Abela-Magistrate chat

ADPD the Green Party warned that PM Robert Abela’s declaration that “institutions should be left to work serenely” is fruitless, if “he tries to meddle where he should not.” “Abela was correct in protesting about sentences meted out in criminal cases,” ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci remarked on Saturday, referring to one of Abela’s political speeches. Her message was echoed by party chair Carmel Cacopardo who said that the PM’s behaviour was a threat to the independence of our country’s court because it places inappropriate pressure on it from the political and executive branches of the state”. (Maltatoday)

Elder critical after falling stairs

A 77-year-old man is fighting for his life after he fell down the stairs. The police responded to a call at 1.45pm on Saturday at a residence on Triq Pietru Xuereb, Tal-Pietà. The man, who hails from Għaxaq, fell while going up the stairs, the police said. He was taken to Mater Dei Hospital, where it was later certified that he sustained serious injuries. (Newsbook)

Grafitti, NGOs protest on construction deaths

Activists put pressure on construction deaths: A banner bearing the names of victims of construction site tragedies was left on the steps of the Planning Ministry on Saturday, as activists flagged continued inaction about such incidents. Activists gathered following the death of 20-year-old Jean Paul Sofia, who died after an incomplete structure on a construction site in Kordin collapsed and buried him under the rubble last December. (Times of Malta)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first