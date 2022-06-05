Malta News Briefing – Sunday 5 June 2022

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lucky escape for 11 after explosion at fireworks factory

A turbulent afternoon for Malta’s firefighters and other rescue corps, with two incidents in the space of a few hours taking place on both main islands.

An explosion at the 15 August Fireworks Factor in the limits of Mosta could have had far worse circumstances, but fortunately, eleven enthuasiasts working on site went out relatively unharmed, although two individuals required medical attention – one for burns, the other for a fall. Firefighters were also rushed to contain a grass fire in Gozo on Saturday as the island enters the first heatwave of the season. Footage shared on social platforms showed the flames blazing close by to the Mġarr Harbour.

ADPD laments catering takeover of pavements

ADPD – The Green Party said that catering enterprises were entirely taking over the pavements of beach towns like Marsaskala, to the detriment of inhabitants and visitors. ADPD Deputy Chairperson Sandra Gauci and Public Relations Officer and Marsaskala resident Brian Decelis remarked during a Saturday press conference on the Marsaskala promenade that this behavior is causing tremendous hardship for the communities that live in these areas. “This is the result of government policy that allows commercial interests to reign with impunity,” Gauci said. She said that government and public authorities do not prioritise safe and accessible infrastructure for people.

Covid-19 Update

76 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Malta on Saturday. This takes the total number of cases to 95,144, with 92,603 recoveries.