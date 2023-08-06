Malta News Briefing – Sunday 6 August 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Two men jailed after admitting to attack on Sliema jogger

After confessing to their roles in a brutal attack on a man who was jogging in Sliema, two men have been sentenced to a combined total of 42 months in prison. The assailants, Xhovano Ndoci and Agostin Marku, both 23-year-old Albanian citizens, received individual prison terms of 20 months and 22 months, respectively.Their guilty pleas were made at the end of the evidence compilation phase of the legal proceedings. Matthew Schembri, who is also facing legal proceedings related to the involuntary homicide of Jean Paul Sofia, was the alleged ‘brains behind the unprovoked assault of his own ex father-in-law at Sliema seafront. (Maltatoday)

Strong winds lead to ferry, event cancellations

Malta continues to experience strong winds with a number of events being wiped out, and Gozo Fast Ferry cancelling all trips on Sunday. The Malta Red Cross issued a warning to beachgoers, advising them to avoid certain beaches due to the strong north-west winds. On Saturday, a number of events, including the final night of the popular Farsons Beer Festival and a number of fireworks displays, were cancelled. (Times of Malta)

Three arrested after TM car searches

Three individuals were apprehended, and six vehicles were seized by Transport Malta officers on Friday evening. In a Facebook Transport Minister Aaron Farrugia stated that the inspections were conducted in three undisclosed localities. The joint operation involving Transport Malta officers and the police led to the stopping of approximately 300 vehicles, resulting in around 100 drivers being booked for various offenses. (The Malta Independent)

