Malta News Briefing – Sunday 6 March 2022

Govt cannot take credit for steps forward on grey-listing – PN

PN Leader Bernard Grech said that the government cannot take credit for the positive step forward Malta has made with regard to the Financial Action Task Force (FATF), when it was the government itself who ruined Malta’s reputation and put the country on the list. During a PN political activity organised in Nadur, Grech said that that while a country like Zimbabwe has been removed from the grey list, Malta remains the only EU country that is on the list. [The Malta Independent]

Gozo will be the first to derive all energy from renewable sources – PL

Prime Minister Robert Abela said Gozo will be the first in the country to derive all the energy it consumes from renewable sources. Abela was speaking at a Labour rally in Sannat, describing Gozo a symbol of change and a pioneer in Malta’s digital transformation. A new Labour government would offer every business in the digital sector a tax credit of €50,000 if they move to Gozo, Prime Minister Robert Abela said on Saturday. Abela emphasised with the Labour supporters that the victory in the general election was not to be taken for granted, and that a sizeable victory would matter. [Maltatoday]

Polaris leaves Malta for Turkey

Polaris, the superyacht owned by a Russian multi-millionaire with Maltese citizenship, left the Grand Harbour on Saturday, destined for Turkey.

The 70-metre vessel owned by Maxim Shubarev, chairman of Setl Group, a major Russian construction company based in St Petersburg, docked in Birgu last Friday. However, it left yesterday. [Times of Malta]

Covid-19 Update

Covid-19 has claimed the life of a 64-year-old woman over the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of deaths since the beginning of the pandemic in Malta to 608.

In Saturday’s update, the health authorities said that 121 new cases were found. With 75 recoveries, the number of active cases currently stands at 845. [Newsbook.com.mt]