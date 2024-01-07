Malta News Briefing – Sunday 7 January 2024

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Cabinet reshuffle announced

Saturday’s Cabinet reshuffle unveiled Chris Fearne’s departure from the health ministry, as he is now slated to become Malta’s new European Commissioner, while Jo Etienne Abela steps into his role. Chris Bonett takes over the position of Transport and Infrastructure Minister, formerly held by Aaron Farrugia, who has been excluded from the Cabinet. The reshuffle was announced on Saturday evening following a day of individual meetings between Prime Minister Robert Abela and numerous MPs. The Malta Independent has the full list.

Degiorgio brothers claim that funds for Caruana Galizia murder were to be collected from ‘government office’

Alfred and George Degiorgio, convicted for the assassination of Daphne Caruana Galizia, assert that the funds orchestrating the murder were intended to be retrieved “from a notable government office in Valletta.” This claim represents their latest attempt to prompt authorities into action by offering information regarding the alleged involvement of various politicians and influential figures, not only in the journalist’s killing but also in other serious offenses. Responding swiftly, the Caruana Galizia family pointed out that evidence during the compilation process revealed Yorgen Fenech’s involvement in transferring money to the Degiorgio family through self-professed intermediary Melvin Theuma. The Degiorgio siblings are currently serving a 40-year prison sentence each for their roles as assassins in the car bomb attack that tragically claimed Caruana Galizia’s life near her Bidnija residence in October 2017. (Times of Malta)

ADPD says Project Green masks theft of public spaces

ADPD’s Sandra Gauci highlighted that while Project Green gains notice for endeavours like pocket gardens, the predominant use of public land remains geared towards development rather than recreational uses. Gauci pointed to the contentious plans for a Health Hub in Buġibba as a prime example during her address to the media and the public earlier today. Criticism has emerged due to the government’s proposal to build a regional health center in a residential zone, accompanied by an 800-vehicle parking facility. “In a country dominated by the greed to acquire, whether it be pavement or public land, beach or property, people are fighting for air, spaces where their children can play and run safely,” remarked Gauci. (Maltatoday)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first The Corporate Times is a joint collaboration between The Times of Malta and Corporate ID Group