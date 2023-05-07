Malta News Briefing – Sunday 7th May 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Lands’ internal audit finds lack of will for enforcement

An internal audit by the Lands Authority flagged the lack of effort by its own enforcement division to reclaim an illegally occupied fort in Binġemma.

The audit report, presented to parliament in April, calls out the lack of action in ensuring the tenants are evicted, so that the fort – described as a national heritage – can be restored. Its illegal occupiers have turned the fort into a no-go zone, ‘protecting’ it with a metal gate and aggressive-looking dogs. The Audit has recommended that eviction takes place as soon as possible.(Times of Malta)

Protect green spaces, reduce cars from urban areas- ADPD

The greening of urban spaces is commendable, but it is likewise important to protect the green spaces currently available in urban areas, the Green Pary has said. Addressing a press, ADPD chairperson Carmel Cacopardo said that it was important that the open spaces that we currently have in urban areas are safeguarded and if possible enlarged, and not encroached upon. Cacopardo added that the country’s urban zones will become more liveable by speeding up the implementation of the policy to reduce the number of cars on our roads, making space for open spaces. “This requires that basic services are, as far as possible, available in our urban zones thereby reducing our dependency on private cars.”

Startup Festival returning in October

The third edition of Malta Enterprise Startup Festival will be held between 5 and 6 October 2023. Enterprise Minister Miriam Dalli announced the forthcoming festival while addressing over 200 startups and entrepreneurs during the “Spring Meetup” activity held this week as part of the festival’s preparations. The festival, which will be held at the MFCC in Ta’ Qali, attracts hundreds of new local and foreign businesses, representing various sectors including FinTech, digital gaming, VR/AR, Metaverse, medicinal cannabis, BioTech, MedTech and the blue economy. (TVM)

Search the archive Search for: Sort by Relevance Newest first Oldest first