Malta News Briefing – Sunday 8 August 2021

Morning Briefing

Ian Abdilla could face criminal repurcussions – reports

Besides the Public Service Commission’s review of the situation, police officials are looking into whether assistant commissioner Ian Abdilla should face criminal repercussions for his failure to investigate politicians exposed in the Panama Papers. This was revealed by The Times of Malta this morning, with the paper reporting that Police Commissioner Angelo Gafà has instructed a Deputy Commissioner to look into the testimony and findings of the public inquiry and assess whether there are grounds for criminal steps to be taken against Abdilla.

A public inquiry on the murder of journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia had found that the police “did hardly anything” to investigate media reports and that there was “direct and suspicious interference” by the prime minister’s former chief of staff Keith Schembri into police investigations.

Moody’s downgrades Malta’s position to negative

Credit rating agency has downgraded Malta’s position from stable to negative, at A2 level. It attributed this decision to increasing debt levels, the recent grey-listing by the FATF in view of Malta’s deficiencies in terms of combating money laundering and doubts related to the recovery of the tourism sector.

Moody’s added that an upgrade of the ratings was currently “highly unlikely given the negative outlook”.

In a statement, Government made no reference to the negative outlook insisting that “contrary to what the Opposition keeps saying, according to Moody’s, Malta has ‘a very strong governance profile’. In fact, the report says that ‘on the whole, the country benefits from a strong institutional environment”.

Covid-19 Update

Active cases declined further after 71 people tested positive for COVID on Saturday, while 147 recovered. The tally stands at 1058.

The health authorities also said that 33 people with COVID are being treated at Mater Dei Hospital, five of whom are receiving intensive care.

