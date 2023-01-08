Malta News Briefing – Sunday 8 January 2023

Reading Time: 2 minutes

Morning Briefing

Young man critical after metal sheets fall on him

A 26-year-old man was critically injured on Saturday afternoon after metal sheets fell onto him in a garage in Ħaż-Żebbuġ. According to a police report, the incident happened in a garage at Pawlu Mifsud road. The man wa rushed to hospital, where he was certified as seriously injured.

Magistrate Leonard Caruana is leading an inquiry and police investigations are ongoing. (Maltatoday)

Medicines Authority pushes EU for action on medicines shortage

The Malta Medicines Authority said in a statement that it is actively working to contain the shortage of medicines and to see that the market is provided with medicines that patients need. It said that, together with other European authorities, it is working to increase the medicines’ accessibility by identifying sources of safe medicines, among others. The authority also said that it had recommended 800 special authorisations for the use of medicines which are missing in the European Union and are accessible for the Maltese market this year. (TVM)

Flight delayed after baggage trailers rams into aircraft

Passengers waiting to travel on a Ryanair flight to Lisbon, Portugal were delayed for four hours onboard after a baggage trailer was reported to have accidentally rammed into the plane. Flight FR 9654 was scheduled to leave Malta at 2.15pm on Saturday, but passengers said they felt the plane “shake” after it was hit by a vehicle. Bad weather in the Portuguese capital delayed the flight further. The agent, Aviaserve, confirmed that the “handling process caused some damage” to the aircraft. (Times of Malta)

